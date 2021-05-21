Longfellow Elementary Students Plant Trees for Arbor Day

Kids at a local school got their hands dirty and helped make their school grounds look better

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Kids at a local school get their hands dirty and help make their school grounds look better.

“This is pretty cool. I like this because it’s really nice to just be planting trees and stuff,” one student said.

The students at Longfellow Elementary planted the trees in honor of Arbor Day, a holiday that celebrates the planting, upkeep and preservation of trees.

“Our principal kinda talked to us about we need to get some more trees around the school and the City of Fargo is celebrating arbor day the city of Fargo Arbor Day and we decided that to plant some trees at Longfellow,” Longfellow Elementary Fourth Grade Teacher Jamison Jensen said.

The Fargo Forestry Department and Fargo Park District teamed up with the elementary school students to plant more than 70 trees.

“Well it’s really good hands-on experience for our students because they actually get to experience the actual planting of a tree. It’s a life skill that they will have for the rest of their life hopefully, plus they can take ownership in it. They can come by here and see the trees, they can say hey i planted this tree a few of the students are already naming their trees so that’s pretty awesome,” Jensen said.

Students were taught the basics about planting a tree along with making their neighborhood look beautiful.

“Learning about cutting all the roots and like what’s not to do and what to do that was pretty fun too,” students mentioned.

“It was a great experience for them just because its hands on they get to be a life part of this community and have fun with it,” Jensen said.