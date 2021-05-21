Man who killed, dismembered Moorhead woman gets 30 year sentence

Ethan Broad

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – A Moorhead man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for the murder and dismemberment of Dystynee Avery.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ethan Broad pleaded guilty in April, 2020. The 19-year-old Avery was living with Broad in a south Moorhead apartment when they got into an argument.

Broad struck Avery on the head with a pipe and slashed her throat. Broad then cut up her body in his garage and dumped the body parts in a dumpster.

Police later recovered the remains from the clay county landfill.