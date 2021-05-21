Suspect sought after deadly hit & run in Hubbard County

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – A search is underway for the driver and a car involved in a deadly hit and run in Hubbard County.

Deputies found the body of a man on a county road south of U.S. Highway 2 early Thursday. The victim was 27-year-old Dominic Cloud of Cass Lake.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Leech Lake Tribal Police and the Minnesot BCA are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office in Park Rapids.