Man charged with DUI after causing multiple-vehicle crash in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A young Grand Forks man is accused of driving under the influence and causing a multiple-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

Grand Forks Police say 18-year-old Austin Bicker was driving north on Cherry Street when he ran a stop sign and hit a pickup on the driver’s side.

The two vehicles then hit an SUV traveling south on Cherry Street, which was pushed backwards into a van.

Several people were taken to Altru Hospital.

Bicker had initially left the scene but was found a short time later.

He was taken to the hospital and charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and disobeying a judicial order.

Bicker was taken to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.