Fargo man arrested For DUI, DUS in crash near Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — A Fargo man is facing numerous charges after failing to stop at a stoplight and getting t-boned near Devils Lake.

The crash happened around 11 this morning at the intersection of US Highway 2 and State Highway 20.

North Dakota Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Tanner Mitchell for DUI, DUS and reckless driving.

He was also cited for driving through a red light.

They say Mitchell was not hurt, but the driver of the vehicle that crashed into his has serious injuries.

A passenger in that vehicle was not hurt nor was the driver of another vehicle hit by a tire that flew off of Mitchell’s Ford Explorer.