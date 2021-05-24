3D Specialties Breaks Ground on New Location in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota’s first traffic control company is expanding with a new sign manufacturing shop.

3D Specialties broke ground in West Fargo for its brand new company Sign Solutions USA. The 100,000 foot building is the newest member of the Dakota Fence Company. Sign Solutions USA will focus on manufacturing and distributing signs on a national level. The expansion is expected to be completed in February.

The President of Dakota Fence Company Joe Currier says he is proud of his team who has helped him get to this point.

“Dakota Fence has been a long-rooted company in the community going back to 1972. Next year will be our 50th anniversary in business and we couldn’t be more proud of all of the employees that have helped us get to this point along the way,” Currier said.

He says they will plan on hiring employees for the new location but will release that information at a later date.