LIVE: More Than A Dozen New Sculptures Installed In Park Rapids

Park Rapids Sculpture Trail Gets Refreshed With Regional Art Every Year

A town in Lakes Country has a fresh new look this morning thanks to more than a dozen new sculptures.

This is the fourth year for the Park Rapids Sculpture Trail.

Every May, a set of new sculptures goes up in Red Bridge Park and downtown Park Rapids.

13 new sculptures were unveiled over the weekend.

Organizers say the trail is getting more popular.

They had 24 applicants for the spots this year. They came from throughout Minnesota and out of state.

The trail has room to expand, with 22 sites approved in downtown Park Rapids for eventual sculptures.

Paul Albright with the Park Rapids Arts & Culture Advisory Committee says, “My joy is the help the artists set their works up and like to keep it fairly open in terms of the designated areas where they would like to have their pieces.”

The new sculptures will be up until next spring. Click here for more information about the Sculpture Trail.