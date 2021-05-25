Flags to fly at half-staff for Gustafson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Wednesday, May 26 for West Fargo Police Lt. Adam Gustafson.

“Lt. Adam Gustafson served the citizens of West Fargo for more than a decade and served his country in the Army National Guard for seven years, dedicating his life to the safety and protection of his community and his country,” Burgum said.

“Kathryn and I extend our prayers and condolences to his family, friends and law enforcement colleagues, and we lower the flags to signify our deepest respect and gratitude for his devoted service.”

Gustafson died from a heart attack while on duty May 18. A public funeral and procession will be held Wednesday, May 26. More funeral details are available HERE.