Moderna Asks FDA to approve Covid-19 vaccine for children

Moderna submitted a request to the FDA for emergency authorization to administer doses to 12 to 17-year-olds.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sanford Health says they are prepared if Moderna is authorized to vaccinate kids with its vaccine.

Moderna submitted a request to the FDA for emergency authorization to administer doses to 12 to 17-year-olds. The company’s trial evaluated the vaccine in around 37 hundred kids. The clinical trial found it was one hundred percent successful. Pfizer was already granted approval to provide its vaccine to that age group.

Sanford Health’s Senior Director of Nursing Melodi Krank says the kids who have received the vaccine have been excited.

“There’s been a ton of excitement for the kids that are coming and their ability to now receive the vaccine that their parents received many months ago, so they’re just excited to be part of ending this pandemic as we all are,” Krank said.

It is reported that Moderna might take about a month to get FDA approval.