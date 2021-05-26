49ers Kittle on Lance: “Looks Better Than A Rookie Quarterback”

Pro Bowl tight end gives his thoughts on Former bison QB

SAN FRANCISCO, CA. — Former North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance has only completed rookie mini camp and the first week of OTA’s with the San Francisco 49ers however it doesn’t mean the number three overall pick still can’t leave an impression.

Even with last year’s starter, Jimmy Garoppolo, on the roster as QB1, Lance’s new teammates are seeing what the future holds and its a good one.

The former Bison’s play so far has caught the eye of two time all-pro and two-pro bowler tight end George Kittle.

Kittle even went as far to say Lance looks better than a rookie QB out there.

“I was really excited yesterday. He made on a throw on a play action. He found my rookie Josh Pederson on a far corner on a roll out. It’s the last guy you throw it to on a play,” Kittle said. “He found him on his first ever throw. Just seeing him out there. I like seeing guys pick up this offense especially as a rookie being able to analyze and throw to the right place at right time. Also overcome coaching, its impressive.”

The 49ers will complete the first phase this week with the second coming in mid-June before training camp starts in July.