Chicago man nominated for Fargo Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

FARGO (KVRR) – A Chicago area man has been nominated to serve as Fargo’s first Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The Fargo City Commission will be asked to approve a contract with Dr. Terry Hogan.

A statement from the city of Fargo says Hogan has conducted substantial research on issues surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion during the last 18 years at several institutions of higher education in the greater Chicago area.

A seven-member selection committee led by mayor Tim Mahoney chose Hogan from a field of 62 applicants.

The city commission could approve a contract with Hogan on June 1. Upon approval, a full offer of employment will be extended with a scheduled start date of July 6, 2021.