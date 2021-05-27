Lease approved for new NDSCS career academy in Fargo

FARGO (KVRR/KCND) – The state Board of Higher Education has approved a lease agreement between the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton and the NDSCS Foundation to build a career academy in Fargo.

It would be done in collaboration with four local school districts in Cass County. The estimated cost is between $20 million and $30 million.

In 2017, the Board voted to give NDSCS President John Richman the go-ahead to raise money for the project. It became a contentious issue at the time. Chancellor Mark Hagerott says some Board members were expecting a report only, but it turned into an action item.

The Board voted 5 to 3 to approve the lease arrangement.