Minnesota to give away prizes to people who get vaccinated

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz says the state plans to offer up swag in an attempt to get more people vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Walz is planning to announce incentives that include state park passes, fishing licenses and tickets to fairs and amusement parks.

The first 100,000 people to get vaccinated between Memorial Day and the end of June will be eligible to pick prizes.

Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann said the giveaways are meant “to ensure Minnesotans can enjoy the summer while staying safe and healthy.”