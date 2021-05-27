Police use loud flash devices to execute high risk search warrant

FARGO (KVRR) – Nearby residents may have heard some unusual noises Thursday morning when the Red River Valley SWAT Team and the Fargo Police Department’s Narcotics Unit executed a “high risk search warrant” in a south Fargo neighborhood.

The search warrant was used at 1633 33rd Ave. S. Police say the SWAT Team was utilized due to the criminal history of people who live at the residence.

Police say two “flash sound diversionary devices” were used outside the building. The devices emit a loud bang and a bright flash as a distraction mechanism, but do not create any shrapnel.

So far, no arrests have been made, but police say the investigation is ongoing.