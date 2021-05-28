Funeral held for Minnesota Conservation Officer who died on duty

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (KVRR) – Family, friends and law enforcement officers were in Grand Rapids Friday to attend the funeral for Minnesota Conservation Officer Sarah Grell.

Grell died in a two-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids while on duty Monday morning. She was traveling on an Itasca County road when a semi collided with the driver’s door of her pickup.

Grell was 39. She had served as a DNR officer since 2005. Her uncle, father and grandfather also worked as conservation officers.

The semi driver is a 42-year-old Grand Rapids man. The crash is being investigated by the Minnesota State patrol.