Fargo Board of Education votes down ending Smart Restart guidelines

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – In a special meeting the Fargo Board of Education votes five to four against ending North Dakota Smart Restart guidelines in schools for the last two days of classes.

Some members no longer wanted masks to be required citing Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney saying Covid-19 is virtually untraceable in wastewater and the city no longer having a mask mandate.

“I had two phone calls with Kim Belgarde over the weekend, the president of the (Fargo Education Association), and the teachers are not in favor of this. At least the union,” Board Member Dr. Tracie Newman said.

“This unfortunately will never be zero risk, right? We have vaccines today for a reason that are 95 plus effective,” Board Member Jennifer Benson said.

The district will be done with Smart Restart guidelines on Sunday as planned.

Watch the full special meeting below.