Man in farm sprayer dies after being hit by car

BISMARCK, N.D. – A 71-year-old Fort Rice man died after the farm sprayer he was driving along the right edge of a roadway was rear ended by minivan.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. Monday on Highway 1806, about three miles south of the town of Huff.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 71-year-old was driving the spray coupe when it was rear ended. Both vehicles spun clockwise into the east ditch and the man was ejected from the spray coupe. He died at the scene.

The 89-year-old driver of the minivan was taken to a Bismarck hospital.