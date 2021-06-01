Minnesota bans moving farmed deer to control CWD

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota wildlife managers have imposed a statewide ban on the movement of farmed white-tailed deer through the end of July.

They’re attempting to control an outbreak of chronic wasting disease that threatens the state’s wild deer population.

The ban is meant to curtail the spread of the fatal brain disease, which can spread when captive deer from infected herds are transferred to farms in other parts of the state.

Thirteen deer in a farmed herd in Beltrami County in the heart of northern Minnesota’s deer country recently tested positive for chronic wasting disease.