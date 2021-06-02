Police: Bicyclists who cause problems may be prosecuted

FARGO (KVRR) – Two teenage boys who were impeding traffic on bikes were recently arrested for refusal to halt after police attempted to stop them in downtown Fargo.

An officer spotted the teens doing wheelies in the area of 2nd Ave. N. and Broadway. The officer used his lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop, but the juveniles fled.

After a foot chase, both males, 15 and 16 years old, from Fargo, were arrested for refusal to halt and cited for riding their bicycles on sidewalk. The bicycles were impounded.

Last year, police received multiple complaints about young people riding bicycles, blocking traffic and causing disturbances. Officers have been told to document each incident, preferably with a criminal report.

“The department will work closely with the Juvenile Court system to hold these young people accountable” according to police public information officer Jessica Schindeldecker.

Residents are requested to report similar incidents at 701-451-7660. Police say any video or pictures would be beneficial.

“Last year, a challenge the department faced was the lack of interest in speaking with the officer or providing identifying information” police said. “This is important when filing a criminal report which we hope will put an end to this dangerous behavior.”