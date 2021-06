Drive-thru mishap at Fargo Little Caesar’s

FARGO (KVRR) – A man who had just picked up some lunch in the drive-thru lane at Little Caesar’s in Fargo ended up crashing into the wall of the restaurant.

It happened at the 45th St. location. An employee says the customer somehow lost control of his SUV and barreled into the building.

Firefighters were called to inspect the damages. No one was hurt.