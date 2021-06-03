Fargo’s first Director of Diversity describes his vision for the position

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo City Commission approves Dr. Terry Hogan to be the Fargo Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Hogan is from Chicago and will be the first person to hold the position in Fargo.

His background includes working in public and private sectors along with nonprofit sectors.

Hogan says he wants his role to be that change agent and also for the city to be patient because it takes time for change.

“My vision is to number one form partnerships, number two to build bridges and also to find the gap if there are any gaps in order to make Fargo the best city it can be and continuously be,” said Hogan.

Hogan’s scheduled start date is July sixth.