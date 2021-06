Moorhead Boys Lacrosse Gets First Postseason Win: Advances in Section 8A Tournament

Beat Becker 15-2

MOORHEAD, Minn — Moorhead boys lacrosse took home their first postseason win in program history with a 15-2 win over Becker in the Section 8A Tournament.

Spuds came out firing with four first quarter goals with two coming from Oliver Judd.

Next game for them is Tuesday.