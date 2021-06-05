Moorhead pools open for the summer amid record-breaking temperatures

There is no denying that it's hot outside and people are looking at every possibility to cool off

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Summer is heating up and people are looking for ways to beat the heat.

“This has been something they wanted to do for a week now and they see it filling up and they just been dying to get in and it’s only like two or three blocks from us,” parent Latasha Calamese said.

The City of Moorhead offers six neighborhood wading pools, as well as the Moorhead Municipal Pool for families to come and cool off in this heat wave.

“It’s very important; all the other pools in Moorhead are not open yet so this is perfect for us,” Calamese added.

The wading pools opened up Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. All children must be supervised by an adult due to no lifeguard being on duty.

With kids not in school, pools are a common ground for them to still interact with their friends and have fun.

“It’s a place where you can have fun and get to know people and have friendship,” children at the pool said.

The Municipal Pool in Moorhead will open June 9th.

The wading pools are open 1 to 7 p.m. daily.