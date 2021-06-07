Nearly $400K in Capitol grounds improvements set to wrap up

BISMARCK, N.D. – Nearly $400,000 worth of improvements to the state Capitol grounds are set to wrap up within weeks, including work to repair the ventilation system in the governor’s residence kitchen.

Approximately $230,000 in curb replacements around the Capitol mall could be done later this month but might stretch into July.

Meanwhile, about $150,000 of work to fix noise and poor kitchen ventilation in the governor’s residence should be finished by the end of June.

Problems at the $4.9 million residence have been ongoing for two years.