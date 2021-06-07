Police Identify People Involved in Murder-Suicide in Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. — Police release the names of two people who died in a murder-suicide early Friday morning in Wahpeton.

The medical examiner’s office determined that 52-year-old Karen Ertelt-Wanner died of multiple gunshot wounds.

62-year-old Gregory Zander’s death was the result of a single gunshot wound.

Police responded after Ertelt-Wanner reported that she’d been threatened by a man with a gun.

As officers approached, a gunshot was heard.