Tickets Go On Sale For First Trollwood Summer Production Since 2019

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Trollwood is back with a big stage production this summer of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

Tickets went on sale Monday morning for the performances scheduled for mid through late July.

They run between $15 and $35 with special discount rates for groups of ten or more.

The July 14 performance has already sold out!

The production of Cinderella is two years in the making since the season was canceled last summer due to COVID-19.

All of the students who were originally cast have been welcomed back.

You can find tickets online at www.trollwood.org or stop by the Trollwood Box Office.