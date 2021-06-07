West Fargo Police hiring college students for community service officers

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The West Fargo Police Department is hiring college students for a part-time position with the team.

Students who are enrolled in a law enforcement or criminal justice program can apply for the Community Service Officer position. They’ll enforce parking and animal ordinances, assist sworn and civilian staff with records and respond to vehicle unlocks. The police department is teaming up with MSUM and NDSU.

West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness says they are looking for four to five candidates. He says each one will have to be well vetted.

“Our standards are going to remain really high, even though we’re only bringing people in on a part-time basis and a non-sworn basis, the standards will still be very high for us to bring them to the West Fargo Police Department,” Otterness said.

Applications are available until June 18th. We have a link by clicking here.