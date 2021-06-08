Full-scale disaster exercise set for Wednesday at Hector International Airport

FARGO (KVRR) – A full-scale airport disaster simulation will be held at Hector International Airport in Fargo Wednesday.

The scenario involves an aircraft carrying 62 passengers and 4 crew members that crashes upon landing.

Airport officials say the simulation is conducted every three years to meet FAA requirements and to provide first responders an opportunity to react to an airline incident.

Wednesday’s exercise is scheduled to take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.