UND’s Toiven Picked Up By Seattle Seahawks

The former UND wide receiver ranks third in program history in receptions, reception yards, and reception touchdowns

GRAND FORKS, ND (KVRR) – Former North Dakota wide receiver Travis Toiven has been picked up by the Seattle Seahawks. The red wing native joins the 90-man roster roster after a morning workout with the team. After finishing his UND career with the third most receptions, yards, and, touchdowns by a receiver there in the division I era, he went undrafted last year before being picked up by the fan controlled league. Eventually, Toiven worked out at Minnesota’s pro day. He’ll be the 2nd active former Fighting Hawk in the league next to Kenny Golladay, who’s with the Giants.