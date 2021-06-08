West Fargo crews call in extra help for fire and crash

Extra crews were called on scene to help with heat exhaustion prevention.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A person calls West Fargo Fire after smelling and seeing smoke coming from a crawl space.

Firefighters arrived around 1 p.m. to find insulation wrapped around a live electrical wire was burning underneath the house.

Down the road from the fire on Main Avenue and 6th street northwest a two vehicle crash caused temporary road delays as extra crews were dispatched to help assist in the clean up of that area.

“On a day like today we called back a lot of people with a lot of extra trucks on scene. It’s 90 something degrees with pretty good humidity today. We want to make sure that we’re treating our firefighters well and that they’re being safe and not being overheated. It’s a big issue with firefighting this time of the year,” West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller said.

No one involved in the crash or the fire were harmed and the estimated damage is still being determined.