LIVE: Happy Harry’s RibFest Returns After Year Off

There Are Some Changes This Year, But Ribs Are Eternal

Happy Harry’s RibFest is back at the FargoDome this week. There are a few changes this week after COVID forced them to cancel last year.

The ribs, brisket, pulled pork and all the other food will still be there through Saturday.

This year they spaced some of the vendors out and added a second food tent.

That does mean some things had to go away, like the inflatables for kids.

This year, rib fans also have the chance to get their food delivered via Bite Squad.

Paul Mackey with Aussom Aussie Barbecue says, “It gives them an opportunity to taste Ribfest at home. However I will tell you the FargoDome is making all the efforts to make it safe for everybody to be here.”

RibFest runs through Saturday, June 12.Click here for the full list of rib vendors, along with concerts, hours and specials.