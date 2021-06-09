Pets prone to heat stoke during summer

Heat stroke can be deadly especially for dogs with squished noses like pugs and French and English bulldogs.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –Hot temperatures don’t just have an effect on us but on our furry friends as well.

While some people may choose to run errands leaving their pets in their car, a spokesperson at a local animal shelter says it’s better to leave them at home.

Animals have a harder time cooling off and don’t sweat as much as people, putting them at risk for heat stroke.

“They have a really hard time cooling themselves, they might become lethargic, they may even vomit or have diarrhea if they are getting sick. A lot of the same symptoms that people with heat stroke get they just start feeling really icky. You need to get them to the emergency clinic right away,” Homeward Animal Shelter Operations Director Heather Clyde said.

Heat stroke can be deadly especially for dogs with squished noses like pugs and French and English bulldogs.