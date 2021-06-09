Two killed after ambulance collides with dump truck

MINNEAPOLIS – Two people are dead after a dump truck collided with an ambulance in Itasca County.

The crash happened Tuesday morning in Lawrence Township. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the ambulance was heading south and the dump truck was heading east when they collided at an intersection.

Killed were 51-year-old Troy Boettcher of Warba and 17-year-old Joseph Latimer of Grand Rapids. Both were in the ambulance.

State Rep. Spencer Igo of Grand Rapids said Boettcher was an emergency medical technician. The ambulance driver, a 28-year-old Cohasset woman, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The dump truck driver, a 67-year-old man from Nashwauk, also suffered life-threatening injuries.