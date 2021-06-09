Watch: Organ donation flag raised in honor of Jupiter Paulsen

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – The organ donation flag at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo was raised in honor of 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen.

Paulsen was taken off life support on Tuesday, her father Robert said.

Jupiter Paulsen was in serious condition at Sanford for several days after being assaulted and stabbed more than 20 times on June 4th in south Fargo.

Life Source will take her organs for donation. The flag had messag

es of thanks and hope for Paulsen and her family.