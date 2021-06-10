California teen comes to Fargo on trip to honor veterans in every state

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A young man’s quest to honor veterans made a stop in Fargo.

“Just make sure you honor veterans every day,” Preston Sharp said.

Preston Sharp is traveling from coast to coast to place flags and flowers on veteran gravesites across America.

“That kid is awesome and it an great honor to do this and help him,” Director of Harwood Legion Riders Ken Baker said.

The 15-year-old Redding, California native started this project when he was just 10 years old after visiting his grandfather’s gravesite and saw the lack of support on veterans day.

“My mom taught me that if you ever see something wrong and you can’t complain about it unless you do something and so since that day I’ve placed around 270,000 flowers and flags in 36 states,” said Sharp.

Preston came up with the Flag and Flower Challenge to get people in America to honor our fallen military heroes.

“My quote is Honor veterans everyday not just on a holiday and I’m going to truly stick to that honor veterans as much as i can and pass this on for many generations,” said the teenager.

The teenager made a stop in Fargo at the riverside cemetery and had help from a local boy scouts troop and also the Harwood Legion Riders from Hardwood, North Dakota.

“It brings goosebumps to ya it’s awesome that a young guy gets that involved it’s great we need more like him in this country,” Baker said.

“We do need to honor our veterans because we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them,” said Preston

