Cousins Helping Mentor Mond at QB for Vikings

Mond expected to be future at position

EAGAN, Minn. — Quarterback Kirk Cousins enters year four with the Minnesota Vikings and as the team wraps up OTA’s and moves into mini-camp the gunslinger is experiencing something different for the first time and that’s being a mentor.

For Kellen Mond that is. Who is expected to be the future at the position after the Vikings drafted him 66th overall.

Cousins has two years left on his deal and barring injury will remain the starter, however Mond waiting in the wings has no impact on number eight who was told about the pick — before it happened.

Other than looking to build off a career year in 2020, its all about helping his rookie get acclimated to the league.

“I do the same thing I’ve done with Nate Stanley. Jake Browning. Nate Sudfeld back when I was in Washington,” Cousins said. “Your an open book and you’re helpful. Your there and make yourself available. I had Rex Grossman when I was a rookie and Rex played in the super bowl. Won a lot of playoff games. Started a lot of games in the league. Was in year 10 so it was great to be able to learn from him. He was a big part of my early development as a football player and took every word he said to heart.”

Cousins also mentioned going back this off-season and watching all 109 career games he’s played for self improvement.