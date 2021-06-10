Family, friends join Sanford employees for Jupiter Paulsen Walk of Honor

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Family, friends and Sanford Medical Center employees lined the hallways at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo Thursday for an emotional Walk of Honor for 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen.

Sanford Health’s Christen Rennich said the Walk of Honor is held “to recognize the gift of life that comes through organ and tissue donation.”

“Sanford employees joined the patient’s family and friends as they escorted the patient from her room to the operating room where Sanford’s transplant team and the LifeSource team waited to recover organs that will save and heal lives.”

Paulsen was taken off life support on Tuesday. She was hospitalized at Sanford for several days after being assaulted and stabbed more than 20 times June 4 in South Fargo.

Click here to register to become an organ donor.