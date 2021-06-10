Update: M&H robbery suspect also wanted for robberies at Fargo Walmart, Casey’s

1/2

2/2

FARGO (KVRR) – Police are still looking for 21-year-old Hunter Havisto of Fargo, who’s wanted for the armed robbery of the M&H convenience store on Main Ave. Wednesday.

Havisto was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, khaki pants and a bandana. If you see him, call 911. Police say he should be considered dangerous.

Havisto is also a suspect in two robberies that occurred Tuesday, June 8. The first one happened at Walmart at 4731 13th Avenue South at about 7:13 p.m. and the second robbery happened at Casey’s at 2902 13th Ave. S. just before 8:00 p.m.

Havisto got away with an undisclosed amount of money during the M&H robbery.