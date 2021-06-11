LIVE: MDA Fund Run Returns To Help Send Kids To Summer Camp

Bike Run Set For Saturday At Noon

Bikers are hitting the road this weekend raising money to give kids battling muscular dystrophy a week they’ll never forget.

The F/M M-D-A Fund Run takes off from Speedway in West Fargo Saturday at noon.

You can join in the ride even if you’re driving on four wheels.

Registration also includes a free pass to RibFest. That’s where the 200-mile ride will end.

The money goes towards sending local kids to the M-D-A Summer Camp.

Last year the fundraiser and the camp were cancelled because of COVID.

Now organizers are trying to make up for lost time.

Bruce Fell with the MDA says, “This year we’re really looking forward to coming back into the full swing and hopefully give these kids a chance to get away from their normal everyday life or their disability and be around their friends that they share that with, and they get to have some fun.”

Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at Speedway. Find out more by clicking here.