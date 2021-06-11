Melinda’s Garden Moment: Toads

Toads Can Be A Productive Partner In Your Garden

Toads make great gardening partners. They eat insects, slugs and snails and ask for very little in return. Help attract these natural predators to your garden.

Create an inviting habitat for these critters. Leave some leaf litter under trees and shrubs and in the garden.

Include a shallow pond or water feature. Even a shallow saucer filled with chlorine-free water is effective. Place rocks in and around the water for added toad appeal.

Reduce or better yet eliminate the use of pesticides. These can be harmful to the toads and kill the insects they like to eat.

Purchase a toad abode from a local potter or make your own from a ceramic or clay pot. Place it in a shady location near a garden filled with protein rich insects. Set it directly on the soil so the toad can dig. Elevate one side with stones or use a cracked or broken pot that provides an entryway for the toad.