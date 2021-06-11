Protesters call on Wells Fargo to cut ties with Enbridge Energy

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A group of protesters in Fargo are calling on Wells Fargo to cut ties with Enbridge Energy and end the Line 3 replacement pipeline.

They gathered at Island Park as they marched their way to the downtown Wells Fargo location to deliver a letter to the bank manager.

It expresses their concerns on what they call the pipeline’s infringement on treaty rights and its impact on the environment.

“We’re not stopping until we protect our mother earth and our next seven generations. It’s our duty and our responsibility as Anishinaabe people,” Activist Tracey Wilke said.

This protest is the second attempt to deliver the letter to the bank asking it to divert from the project.