Seven UND Seniors Returning For Football

The septet announced they'd be returning via North Dakota Football's twitter account

GRAND FORKS, ND (KVRR) – Seven seniors on North Dakota Football announced today that they’ll be back in the fall for another go-around.

The Fighting Hawks open up play September 4th on the road against Idaho State. Their first home game comes two weeks later on the 18th against Drake, a week before they host NDSU. The green and white won five of their seven games this past spring, making it to the FCS Quarterfinals where they fell to James Madison. Six of these seniors were part of a defensive unit that allowed 21 points a game and all of them had at least one sack or interception at one point in the season.