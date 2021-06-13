Nature of the North and FM Downtown Dogs Host Dog Walk

Grab all of your well-behaved dogs and hit the trails.

MOORHEAD, MN (KVRR)- In collaboration with each other, Nature of the North and FM Downtown Dogs is hosting a group dog walk for nature loving people and their pets.

“We are a club for dogs and their humans it’s just a group dog walk at the MB Johnson park in Moorhead along the trails its normally about an hour long and the dogs have to remain leashed and it’s just a time to take a walk with dogs and their humans,” Rachel Mrozinski said.

“I love dogs I appreciate dogs and I want dog owners to have the opportunity to be outside as well,” Jon Walters said.

The outside activity can be beneficial to both furry pets and people.

“Practicing on lease interactions and being on a least but not interaction with other dogs is beneficial because it kinda just allows dogs to relax while on a lease and then it’s good for their humans because we can socialized and connect with other like minded dog owners,” Rachel Mrozinski said.

With the heat, pet owners should be cautious of hiking and walking outside with their pets.

“If it’s too hot just keep the dog inside and if it is like ok for the dogs to outside within a temperature that is correct for this breed of dogs everything is breed specific just making sure the dog stays hydrated and has the opportunity to be in shade if necessary,” said Rachel Mrozinski.

“Bring some water for yourself and for your dog making sure we are staying safe and staying hydrated,” said Jon Walters.

The main goal of both groups is to get people outside and enjoying themselves.

“To give people the opportunity to find like minded people and give them a chance to go outside and potentially go somewhere where they haven’t gone before,” Jon Walters said.

“For people to have fun and dogs to adventure with their humans,” Rachel Mrozinski said.

The group meets once a month. To learn more visit https://www.facebook.com/DowntownDogsFargoMoorhead/?fref=tag