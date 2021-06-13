Spuds Track And Field Has Weekend To Remember

The Moorhead High boys squad are off to states after having qualified in eleven different events

MOORHEAD, MINN (KVRR) – This weekend has been one to remember for Moorhead Track and Field. The squad qualified for the state tournament in eleven events after winning the section 8AA championship.

Spencer Stowers’ group finished on top with a 151 points. Michael Haugo set a section record in the 200m dash, running a 21.82. He’ll be competing in three more events at states. Trey Feeney, Renas Salman, John Jenkins, and Jamal Dixon won the 4 by 100 meter relay. The girls qualified for states in that event, too along with the 4 by 200. Stowers is impressed with this group’s maturity.

“We have such different backgrounds and different home lives,” he said. “Everyone kind of came together from a completely different path. Many of our athletes, this was their first time part of a track team, running track, for competing in track. Some have done it for a few years and some are sophomores and freshman that are really young. It just shows the maturity that our kids have gained over the course of a year. We made some mistakes early on but our preparation has been solid throughout the year.”

States begin with one event on Thursday and rest on Saturday.