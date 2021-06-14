Update: Dumpster fire appears intentionally set

courtesy, KFGO

FARGO (KVRR) – There’s been another dumpster fire in Fargo.

Firefighters responded to the Fryin’ Pan at 300 Main Ave. shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday. The dumpster was located near the building and the fire damaged both the dumpster and a portion of the building.

Fargo Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says there are indications that the fire was intentionally set. Damage is estimated at $5,000.

Fargo Police are also investigating. It’s not known whether the fire is connected to a rash of similar fires in recent weeks.

The 24-hour restaurant was briefly closed.