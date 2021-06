City of West Fargo offices lose phone service, 911 calls not affected

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The City of West Fargo has lost its telephone service due to a cut fiber optic cable.

There is no telephone service at West Fargo City Hall, the police dept., fire dept., public works dept. and the West Fargo Public Library.

911 service has not been affected.

The city’s provider, Consolidated Communications, expects to have the problem fixed by Tuesday.