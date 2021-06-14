Person of interest identified in vandalism of Jesus statue

FARGO (KVRR) – Police say they’ve identified a person of interest in the vandalism of the Jesus statue outside St. Mary’s Cathedral in downtown Fargo.

The face of the marble statue at 604 Broadway was spray-painted black. Police say it happened in the early morning hours of April 17.

A complaint has been sent to the Fargo City Attorney for consideration of possible charges.

The statue has been at the church since 2018. It came from a parish that closed in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.