Fargo Police have fun & educate the people they serve at the Police Community Picnic

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Food and good old fresh air.

It’s what people from across the metro came out for at the 26th annual Fargo Police Department community picnic.

“Lots of fun things to do. We even have cops on bikes, which is somewhat unusual,” Chief David Zibolski said.

“My daughter loves to see fire trucks and policemen, so what better place to come than here for the night. She’s enjoyed the bouncy houses and now we’re just going kind of vendor to vendor and we’re going to have something to eat. It’s just a beautiful evening,” Lindsey of Fargo said.

There’s games, music and face painting, but it’s not all fun and games. Fargo Police say education is a big part of the picnic.

“It’s a way for us to come together with our community. Let them meet and greet with our community, but also to learn more about the resources that are available to them in the community, which is really important,” Fargo Police Public Information Officer Jessica Schindeldecker said.

People can find out about the dangers of drunk driving, riding in a vehicle without a seat belt or even learn CPR.

Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic and Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski says people need activities like these now more than ever.

“As humans, we really need to interact, you know, we need to have some fun, we need to engage with everyone else. We’ve got some really good weather with the wind, which is normal I guess, and it just provides that opportunity,” Zibolski said.

It’s the first time the picnic was hosted at Urban Plains Park. Fargo Police says it’s a good way to explore more areas of the city.