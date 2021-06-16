Online sales soar amid ammunition shortage

The decrease in supply could be contributed to a rise in gun ownership over the past year.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A local company is helping sell ammunition amid a national shortage.

The owner of F-M Liquidators says the decrease in supply can be contributed to a rise in gun ownership over the past year and repeating patterns every time a new President comes into office.

To help keep up with the low supply and high demand from gun owners, F-M liquidators offers a an online auction service to help get ammo.

“We are an affiliate of K-Bid. So, as an online auction company we’ve got just over 370,000 bidders. We do everything from business asset liquidation to a lot of consignments. A Lot of this ammunition that we get are folks bringing ammunition in here,” FM Liquidators Owner Mike McWethy said.

Online bidding is for those 18 years of age or older.

McWethy says he expects the ammo supply will get back to normal around the third or fourth quarter of this year.