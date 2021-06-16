Police investigate more catalytic converter thefts in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead Police are asking for assistance in identifying suspects in recent catalytic converter thefts.

In one case, someone driving a Pontiac Grand Prix stole two converters on the east side of Moorhead. A person driving a Ford Taurus is suspected of catalytic converter thefts from a southside business last month.

Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo police have taken dozens of catalytic converter theft reports in recent months.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Moorhead Police at 218-299-5120, or you can submit your information, including pictures and video, to the department’s website HERE.